MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Morgan County Investigators are looking for a teen girl who was reported as a runaway.

Authorities say Laura Grantland, 15, was last seen at the Wal-Mart on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Laura Grantland (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about Grantland’s possible location are encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 at (256)350-4613. Those with info can also reach out using their tiplink at http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink.