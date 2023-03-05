MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who was in jail awaiting trial for sex offenses and burglary charges after he reportedly escaped.

MCSO said that Jeremy Taylor, of Hartselle, escaped from the Morgan County Jail.

Investigators are headed to the jail at this time to gather additional information on Taylor’s escape.

(Photo:Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo:Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo:Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo:Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Taylor was in jail awaiting trial, on the following charges:

Two counts of domestic violence – rape

Two counts of burglary – breaking & entering auto

Kidnapping an adult for sexual assault

Two counts of first-degree sodomy

First-degree burglary of a non-residence

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Authorities say that if you come across this individual, you should not approach him, and advise anyone who sees him to call 911.

If you have information to share with investigators, contact Morgan County 911 at 256.350.4613.