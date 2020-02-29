Morgan County Sheriff’s Office looking for additional Project Lifesaver partners

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for additional partners and organizations to help fund Project Lifesaver.

The project is a search and rescue program operated by multiple public safety agencies worldwide and is designed for individuals who may be prone to wandering away from home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide a timely response to save lives and reduce injuries for those who may wander away.

As demand increases, the Sheriff’s Office needs more donations and corporate partnerships to keep the program funded.

For more information, or to get involved, message the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, or send an email to publicrelations@morgancountysheriffal.gov.

WHNT News 19 has previously covered Project Lifesaver efforts in Marshall County as well, where all of the receivers were named in memory of WHNT News 19’s Ivy Anderson.