Morgan County Sheriff’s Office capture individual wanted for armed murder after motorcycle pursuit

Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a motorcycle pursuit along Highway 36 Friday morning.

The pursuit began in Blount County and crossed into Cullman County before Morgan County Deputies joined in.

Deputies pursued an individual wanted for armed murder on a black Harley Davidson through Hulaco up Highway 67 before turning west on Highway 36.

The pursuit then turned west onto Highway 36, before ending at Cutoff Road, where the Sheriff’s Office said the individual was detained.

There were no injuries.

Morgan County assisted the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blountsville Police Department, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama State Troopers.

Deputies are responding to a chase initiated Blount County. The individual is on a Black Harley and is believes to be an armed murder suspect. Use caution and avoid on HWY 36 toward Hartselle. pic.twitter.com/JGa7TMWBw6 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) March 27, 2020