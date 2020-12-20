Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator battling COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator is battling COVID-19.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Investigator Joey Clark had to be taken to Huntsville Hospital to battle the disease.

Sheriff’s Office officials told News 19 he was also battling pneumonia and he had been out of the office for a while prior to the trip to Huntsville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark was waiting for a trial of antibiotics and possibly a plasma fusion to battle the disease as of Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to keep Investigator Clark in their thoughts and prayers.