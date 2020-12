MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a women’s body was found late Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a hunter found the body at AL-36 and Jenkins Court just after 9:40 a.m. and called the Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner has identified the body, but the name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her family.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Avoid or use caution in the Jenkins Court/ HWY 36 area West of Hartselle. Deputies have responded to a report of a body being found. pic.twitter.com/WKmsOZI4kJ — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) December 27, 2020