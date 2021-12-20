Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identifies three suspects in connection with deputy ear-biting incident

Marty Alan Link and Justin Lee Link are two of three suspects that have been identified in connection with an December 2021 incident where a Morgan County deputy was bitten on the ear. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been identified as suspects in a call where a deputy had part of his ear bitten off.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was assisting EMS with someone threatening suicide Tuesday night, December 14, when the person bit the deputy’s ear.

The ear was torn in the struggle and the deputy was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update the next day, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was released from the hospital, but his ear couldn’t be re-attached and he will need to look at reconstructive surgery for his injury.

Warrants were issued for three Baileyton residents in connection with the incident; two were arrested as of Monday.

Marty Alan Link, 57, and Justin Lee Link, 32, were charged with obstructing government operations and both held on $300 bond apiece; Deputies arrested Marty on Dec. 16 and Justin turned himself in on Dec. 17.

Joshua Martin Link, 35, is wanted for first-degree assault. His bond will be set at $100,000 when he’s arrested.