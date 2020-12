MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is giving back to the community. Saturday morning and afternoon.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said they will be collecting food at the Kroger locations in Decatur (1101 Beltline Road SW) and Hartselle (241 Highway 31 SW).

The food drive runs until 4 p.m. at both locations.

Donations will benefit domestic violence shelters and food banks across the county.