Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hosting church safety conference

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a church safety conference this Thursday, March 5.

The conference will be at Somerville Baptist Church (41 Main Street, Somerville), and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will speak, along with other security experts.

From 5-9 p.m., the vendor area will be open, with the main program running from 6-8 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for those interested to register here, just so they have an idea of how many people to expect.