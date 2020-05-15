Morgan County Sheriff’s Office holds annual firearm qualification course

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – This week is ‘Range Week’ for The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Around 200 Deputies, Correction Staff, and Investigators are working on completing the APOST Firearm Qualification Course.

“It’s just one of those things that we do every year we do a test to see where our deputies are, we’ll go through fundamentals and then we will start training,” said Lieutenant Eric Fields from the Morgan County Sherrif’s Office.

“There’s no stress to it, there is that factor that your with other people and your on line it’s really just target shooting.”

The course consists of 50 roads, each hit shot that hits the target is worth 2 points, a minimum of 70 points is required to pass.