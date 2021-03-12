Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies after cancer battle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced a deputy died.
The Sheriff’s Office said Steve Mardis, a court/transport deputy died Thursday night after a cancer battle.
In addition to his duties with the Sheriff’s Office, Mardis crossed the state as a referee for all kinds of sports.
Mardis beat cancer multiple times, but according to the Sheriff’s Office, it returned aggressively, taking its final toll in five short weeks.
“His loss is heavy, but pales in comparison to the gift of having been able to call him friend!”Morgan County Sheriff’s Office