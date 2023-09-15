SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several local agencies are in Somerville for a ‘barricaded wanted subject,’ according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Authorities say there is a large police presence in the 400 block of Black Road, because of this situation. However, the scene is secure, according to MCSO.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the SWAT team and Priceville Police Department are assisting the Somerville Police Department with the situation.

If you need to travel on Black Road, you are asked to use caution due to the large police presence.