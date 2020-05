MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he ran from deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tony Gene Lang, 33, ran from deputies Friday. Tips led deputies to a house in the 30-block of Lena Private Drive off Tallucah Road, where Lang was arrested Saturday night.

He had warrants for identity theft and second-degree domestic violence out of Washington County.

Lang was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond and additional charges pending.