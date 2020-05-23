Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrests Somerville man on rape, sodomy charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and sodomy.

According to deputies, Austin Scott Wheeler, 19, was identified as a suspect in a reported sexual assault.

Deupties found a white work van in rural Morgan County, just outside Somerville that was similar to the one he was driving in the area.

Deputies stopped the van, determined Wheeler was driving and arrested him.

Wheeler was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on $100,000 bond.