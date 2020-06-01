Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrests Decatur man after Sunday multi-agency chase

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Decatur man faces multiple charges after a chase that went through central Morgan County Sunday.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that 33-year-old Justin Harold Callahan was issued over a dozen traffic citations and numerous felony criminal charges.

Deputies arrested Callahan after a chase that started in downtown Falkville and continued on Mount Tabor Road, crossing Highway 36 into Somerville, Gum Springs Road, and moving on to Highway 67 in Florette.

Callahan lost control of his car while trying to avoid spike strips on Highway 67.

The Sheriff’s Office said the chase lasted 30 minutes and involved deputies, along with State Troopers and officers from Falkville and Priceville.