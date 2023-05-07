MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a person was injured after an apparent accident involving a gun Sunday afternoon.

MCSO said agencies responded to the Mobil gas station at the Highway 36 exit of Interstate 65 Sunday afternoon to what it called a “reported accidental shooting.” The sheriff’s office said both investigators and emergency medical services responded to the incident.

MCSO said investigators on the scene determined that a handgun had fallen to the ground and fired unintentionally.

The sheriff’s office said that one person was grazed in the chest during the incident but declined medical treatment on the scene.