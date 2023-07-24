MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it’s looking to ‘return some belongings’ left behind by a man wanted in connection with a stolen motorcycle.

MCSO is asking for the public’s help locating Joseph Naaman Wayne Flemming, who is accused of stealing the motorcycle and leaving behind some personal items with it.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were looking for Flemming when he ran from them on a stolen motorcycle in the 90 block of Water Tower Road near Highway 67.

However, MSCO said that Flemming eventually chose to leave the motorcycle and ran away on foot, but also left behind his helmet and his iPhone.

“Obviously we would love to return his belongings to him,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “If anyone knows where he might be, let us know or he can always pick them up at the Sheriff’s Office.”

MCSO said Fleming was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, and he has numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information on Flemming’s possible location is asked to send in a tip to MCSO on its TipLink.