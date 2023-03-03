MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

MCSO said Friday that it is looking for 12-year-old Brayden Lee Jones. Brayden was last seen leaving his residence on Substation Road around 2:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities are not sure which direction he was heading at the time.

He was last seen wearing a red Champion shirt and shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Morgan County 911 at (256) 350-4613.