Morgan County Sheriff experiencing an increase in concealed carry permit applications

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced an increase in Conceal Carry Permits applications due to current events across the country.

The sheriff’s office says they are processing the applications as quickly as possible but there is currently an extended processing time.

The current process is running 12-14 days when it normally runs in a 3-5 day time frame.

The sheriff’s office says they are working to increase their processing capabilities and hope to decrease the processing time quickly.