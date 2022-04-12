HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hartselle residents have an easier way to conduct Morgan County business.

A new service center, located at 560 Shull Road, opened Tuesday morning. The new center houses the county’s Parks and Recreation Department and Commission on Aging Department.

This faclity is a major asset to our county and it’s one that we’re more than proud of. Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long

In addition, satellite offices for the license and revenue commissioners are located at the service center, bringing these services to Hartselle-area residents, and saving them the drive to Decatur, Lacey’s Spring, or Somerville.

The Hartselle Service Center will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.