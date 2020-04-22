Morgan County Schools creates pandemic relief fund for students

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala — Morgan County Schools is partnering with Pepsi Cola Decatur, LLC to create a COVID-19 pandemic relief fund for students in the school system.

The community donations will help pay for immediate needs like WiFi at home, repairs to learning devices, and other instructional concerns.

Bill Hopkins, Jr., the Morgan County Schools Superintendent, says they wanted to provide an avenue to help the students in their school family.

“One important thing that we do want everyone to know is that if parents see a need, and they are having problems if they will call their local school. We will make sure that we get the information to them where we can give them money out of this relief fund, or we can provide whatever else they need,” said Hopkins.

PepsiCo is kicking off the donations, but any business contributing $1000 or more will be recognized on the site.

Ronnie Dukes and Sandra Stephenson presenting a check to Superintendent Bill Hopkins.

The goal for the fund is $25,000. As of Wednesday, the fund has reached $12,500.

A donation site has been created for businesses, organizations or individuals who want to contribute to help students impacted by the pandemic and stay-at-home order.

Please mail checks and pledges to: Morgan County Schools, Attention: Pandemic Assistance, 235 Highway 67 South, Decatur, AL 35603.