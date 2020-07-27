Morgan County officials encourage public to continue wearing masks, stay at home while waiting for testing results

DECATUR, Ala. – Officials met Monday morning in Decatur with an update on COVID-19 across Morgan County.

Mayor Tab Bowling praised the community, saying Morgan County moved down the ADPH risk map from Very High Risk to High Risk.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelly Powers said the main and Parkway campuses aren’t completely full.

As of Monday morning, both campuses had 25 inpatients that were positive, seven were in the ICU, and three were on ventilators. An additional 11 inpatients were under investigation, meaning they were waiting on test results.

Between both campuses there are 200 beds available and 128 were filled as of Monday morning.

27 additional beds are available in the ICU. 18 were filled, including the seven COVID-19 inpatients.

She also gave information on the Parkway campus Fever and Flu Clinic, which is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

Powers said to bring your insurance card if you have it, but said the cost of the test will be covered if not. You’ll need to bring your ID in that case.

She also emphasized that even with testing delays, people who are waiting for their results need to act like they’re positive and isolate at home.

Judy Smith from the Alabama Department of Public Health explained more on the risk map released by ADPH at the end of June.

She said no major decisions should be made based on the risk map, as it’s updated every Friday with information from the previous Saturday-Thursday.

She also said since the pandemic started, there have been 9.100 people admitted to hospitals across the state – 12% of total cases.