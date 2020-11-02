Morgan County mother sentenced to 723 years in prison for rape, torture of family

DECATUR, Ala. – A Morgan County judge sentenced Lisa Marie Lesher, 41, to serve 723 years in prison for the sexual abuse charges involving her daughter and stepdaughter.

A jury convicted Lesher, of Carrollton, Georgia, on two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse last month.

Testimony in the case revealed Lesher and her husband Michael sexually abused both her daughter and stepdaughter for several years at her home in Falkville. She was arrested in 2017.

Lisa Lesher, Michael Lesher (WHNT)

According to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson’s office, Lesher was sentenced to 99 years in each count of Rape in the First Degree, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sexual Torture. She received a 20 year sentence for Sodomy in the Second Degree, and a 10 year sentence for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Judge Brown ordered each count to run consecutively, for a total of 723 years in the Department of Corrections.

Lesher’s case was prosecuted by Morgan Co. ADA Courtney Schellack and investigator Johnny Coker.

“We are thrilled with the sentence in this case,” said Schellack. “The victims suffered for years living with these monsters, and have suffered with the consequences of their actions for over a decade. The sentence in this case was well deserved, and gives the victims a sense of closure.”

“Lisa Lesher was sentenced to 723 years in this case, and she deserved every day of it. Justice has been served,” said DA Scott Anderson.

Michael, who was also arrested in 2017, was tried last year and sentenced to 438 years in prison.