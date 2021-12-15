Morgan County man sentenced to life in prison

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man convicted of murdering his cousin has been sentenced to prison.

Shadeed Abdul Fuqua was found guilty of murder in October, and the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office pushed for him to be sentenced to life in prison without parole due to his criminal history.

Authorities said Fuqua, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday, shot Jarmaine Cardell Jones outside Decatur Place Apartments in November 2019.

Fuqua turned himself into authorities at the Morgan County Jail the day after the incident.