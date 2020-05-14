Morgan County man charged with trafficking meth and heroin distribution

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Hartselle man is in jail on trafficking and distribution charges after authorities searched a home in Danville.

Authorities from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a home on N Johnson Chapel Road on May 13.

Joseph David Wren, of Hartselle, was arrested on warrants charging him with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful distribution of heroin, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Wren was taken to the Morgan County Jail on $215,000 bond.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit (MCSDEU) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region E and F Drug Task Force assisted in the operation.