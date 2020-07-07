Morgan County man caught ‘yellow gloved’ accused of burglary

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Sheriff Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the Cotaco area Tuesday around noon.

Deputies say an alert community member informed Morgan County 911 of a suspicious vehicle pulling in behind home. When deputies arrived they found a man walking out the back door of the home wearing yellow rubber cleaning gloves.

They say as the man attempted to remove his gloves he looked up and saw a deputy sheriff. The man surrendered and was detained until Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived on the scene to investigate.

Stephen Foster McWhorter, 36 of Arab, was arrested for Burglary 3rd and transported to the Morgan County Jail. His bond is pending.

“This was great teamwork between the community staying alert and quick action by Morgan County 911 and the Sheriff’s Office” – Chief Deputy Alan Host