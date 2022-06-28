DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Falkville man was arrested late early Friday morning and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Morgan County.

Decatur Police said 26-year-old Jedadiah Thurman was found in the area of 2616 Highway 31 South by officers out on patrol at 2:30 a.m.

It was discovered that Thurman had an active warrant through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested on that warrant, according to police.

Officials said Thurman was found to have methamphetamine and drug use paraphernalia on him. He was then also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thurman was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $1,300 bond.