Kevin Darrel Park was arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 12. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An Eva man was arrested Thursday on a sexual abuse charge.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Darrel Park, 55, was arrested following a Special Victims Unit investigation.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

His bond was set at $25,000.