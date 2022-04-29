DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Morgan County man is accused of drunkenly shooting into a home early Thursday morning while someone was inside.

23-year-old Nigel Jay Ray from Trinity was arrested and charged with public intoxication and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Decatur Police said they received a call about gunshots in the 300-block of Cardinal Drive Southwest at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said when officers arrived in the area they spoke to a witness and found Ray with a gun.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $5,300 bond.