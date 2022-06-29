MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two young kids.

Authorities say 15-year-old Evan Clay Helton and 12-year-old Trenton Avery Mims haven’t been seen since yesterday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two were last seen on foot on Garrison Road near Ironman Road on Tuesday night.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either of them, contact Morgan County Investigator Clark at (256) 560-6173,

You can also use the sheriff’s office tiplink here.