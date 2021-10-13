Morgan County law enforcement searching for man who ran into woods along I-65

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a man has run into the woods near I-65.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a cross-county pursuit started in Cullman County after a driver failed to stop for law enforcement.
The driver left the car near the Falkville Exit, No. 322, and ran into the woods between I-65, Douglas Road and Piney Grove Road.
The Sheriff’s Office and Falkville Police are assisting the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in finding the man, described as Black, wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information about the man’s location should contact Morgan County 911’s non-emergency number – (256) 350-4613.