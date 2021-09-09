Morgan County Law Enforcement makes large drug bust, two arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Decatur SWAT, recovered a large number of narcotics and arrested two individuals after executing a search warrant in Decatur.

Authorities went to the 300 block of Hillside Road SW in Decatur on Thursday, where a house was focused as part of an investigation involving drug sales in the area.

When officers arrived, they noticed Micheal Leon Baker standing in front of the home. Baker was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. He attempted to run from law enforcement but was caught after a short foot chase.

Michael Leon Baker.

Photo credit Decatur Police Department.

As the SWAT team entered the house, three male youths and one female were found. Agents also found Tyler Glenn Forster in a building behind the home.

Tyler Glenn Forster.

Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

All of the subjects were detained while officers searched the residence.

Agents found a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and a various assortment of controlled substance medication. They also found several drug paraphernalia items along with a quantity of marijuana.

The Department of Human Resources (DHR) was contacted for the teens due to the amount of drugs at the scene. DHR workers arrived a short time later. Following their investigation, the minors were released to their families.

Michael Leon Baker was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Illegal Drugs-Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute-Heroin

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute-Cocaine

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute-Methamphetamine

Three counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child,

Outstanding felony warrant.

Forster was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding felony warrant.

Baker was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he remains without bond.

Forster was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked on a $300.00 bond.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.