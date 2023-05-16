DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Several law enforcement agencies in Morgan County gathered Tuesday to honor those officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. This week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the northside entrance of the Morgan County Courthouse in Cotaco Park.

The Morgan County Fallen Officers Memorial, located in the same park where the ceremony was held, honors seven officers who died in the line of duty in the county. Four Decatur Police officers, two Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies, two Alabama State Troopers and one Alabama Game and Fish officer’s names are engraved on the memorial.

To read more about the officers honored at the Morgan County Memorial and their ultimate sacrifices, click here.

The Decatur Police Department was joined by surrounding agencies for the Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Some of those included the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Priceville Police, the Morgan County Commission, and more.

“These men, some in horrific acts, gave their lives for this community. And we want to remember that, always. So that’s why we do this every year. We remember these men,” Puckett said. “Hopefully, there will never be another name added to this monument, but that’s what we do today is honor the men from 1985 to 1905.”

Sheriff Puckett spoke at the ceremony, alongside Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, County Commission Chairman Ray Long and others.

The ceremony and remarks were followed by a 21-gun salute and Taps.