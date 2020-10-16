Morgan County Jail officer fired after Tuesday incident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said an officer at the jail was fired after an incident Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said an irritant was placed on an inmate’s cigarette which caused them to have trouble breathing.

Jail staff, who were uninvolved in the incident, immediately called for medical help and began rendering aid to the inmate.

The affected inmate was taken to the hospital as a precaution, treated, and released back to the jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Sheriff Ron Puckett condemned the incident.

“We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our Corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We can not accept anything less.” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett

