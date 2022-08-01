DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur is becoming a hotspot for house hunters as Huntsville and Madison County continue to fill up.

The area was mostly known as a rental market, but now it is quickly shifting to more permanent residents. Market prices are also attracting home buyers to the Morgan County area.

These reasons are why realtor Tim Knox says the rate of purchasing homes in Decatur has outpaced that of Madison County in the past year.

As of July 2022, average sales prices for a home in Decatur sit at $270,000 compared to $382,000 in Huntsville and Madison.

“Madison, which is really a popular area for families is literally full,” Knox told News 19. “There’s not a lot of opportunities for folks moving here to buy in Madison and so they start looking around… They discovered Decatur which has historically been less property values and that sort of thing and so now they’re looking over there.”

Chart comparing Average Sales Price of Morgan County Homes in 2021 and 2022.

Courtesy of REVOLVED REALTY.

While he doesn’t see an immediate increase in prices any time soon, Knox believes a trend could cause a parallel between house prices in the two counties.