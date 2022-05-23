MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying several people in reference to a burglary.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, investigators are looking to identify the individuals below.
Deputies say they were caught on a trail camera in reference to a burglary on Stewart Road in Valhermoso Springs.
If you have information related to the identity of these people, contact Investigator Williams at 256-560-6171 or use the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Link here.