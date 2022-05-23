MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying several people in reference to a burglary.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, investigators are looking to identify the individuals below.

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they were caught on a trail camera in reference to a burglary on Stewart Road in Valhermoso Springs.

If you have information related to the identity of these people, contact Investigator Williams at 256-560-6171 or use the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Link here.