Morgan County Health Department hosting flu vaccine clinic

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

DECATUR, Ala. – Need to get your flu shot? The Morgan County Health Department has you covered.

From 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 18 and Tuesday, October 19, the Health Department will be giving flu shots to the community. COVID-19 vaccines will be available as well.

For those with Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance, there will be no up-front cost for the flu shot.

A $5 fee will be charged for those without insurance.

For more information, about the flu vaccine clinic, call the Morgan County Health Department at (256) 353-7021.