Morgan County Health Department hosting flu vaccine clinic

DECATUR, Ala. – Need to get your flu shot? The Morgan County Health Department has you covered.
From 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 18 and Tuesday, October 19, the Health Department will be giving flu shots to the community. COVID-19 vaccines will be available as well.
For those with Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance, there will be no up-front cost for the flu shot.
A $5 fee will be charged for those without insurance.
For more information, about the flu vaccine clinic, call the Morgan County Health Department at (256) 353-7021.