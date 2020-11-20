Morgan County Deputy gored by bull receiving transplant surgery Friday morning

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was gored by a bull in August is receiving a small intestine transplant Friday morning.

Caleb Brooks, an investigator with the MCSO Special Victim’s Unit, was gored by his family’s bull in August while off duty.

Brooks and his family headed to the Cleveland Clinic for transplant evaluation a week after the injury and returned home in early September.

They expected for Brooks to be added to the waiting list for a small intestine transplant in October.

Friday morning, Brooks’ wife Madeline confirmed in Facebook group Our Journey #Praying4Brooks that he will be receiving the transplant around 9 a.m.

“Surgery will start around 9 this morning. Keep those prayers coming!” Madeline Brooks, Our Journey #Praying4Brooks

A GoFundMe and the Caleb Brooks Donation Fund (at any Redstone Federal Credit Union) are still open and taking donations for Brooks’ family.