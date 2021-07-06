Morgan County Deputy battling ALS – just one year shy of retirement

Just one year shy of retirement, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Dillard has been diagnosed with ALS. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A longtime member of law enforcement in Morgan County and beyond has been diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Sgt. Chris Dillard, a Somerville resident, has a long career in law enforcement, including a stint with the Tennessee Valley Authority Police.

Locally, Dillard has been an officer with Decatur Police, Hartselle Police, Somerville Police, and was the Owens Cross Road Police Chief prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ron Puckett said Dillard has a “calming sense and wise words…welcome in any conversation.”

“To know Chris Dillard is to like him. He has the reputation of being an excellent Officer/Deputy but is an even better man. His calming sense and wise words are welcome in any conversation. However, it is his caring heart he shows for his team that stands out most.” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that breaks down nerve cells, reducing function of muscles they supply.

The Sheriff’s Office is planning multiple fundraisers and officials said the goal is to meet the family’s needs before they have to ever ask.

One ongoing fundraiser is a GoFundMe set up for the family, which had raised nearly $3,000 of a $10,000 goal Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office plans for all money raised to help the family with medical/travel costs, as well as changes that may need to be made to the family’s Somerville home in the event ALS takes its course.