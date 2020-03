Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Morgan County Sheriff's Office meal delivery. Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Decatur, Laceys Spring and Union Hill Tuesday morning to deliver meals to those impacted after senior centers closed.

Photos of some of the deliveries were posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies considered it a blessing to be able to visit with the sweet seniors.