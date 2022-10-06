According to Morgan County authorities, the incident happened in the area of Eva Road and Aday Road. (Morgan County sheriff’s Office)

EVA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one woman is in custody following a series of events in Eva Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a call for a possible shooting at 1985 Eva Road around 7:05 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found a wheelchair-bound man inside the home, who told authorities he was the one who fired the shots.

Soon after this, the sheriff’s office announced that they were looking for Amanda Jackson in connection to a possible assault in the same area. Jackson had last been seen on foot carrying a small dog.

Jackson was captured a short while later around 9 a.m. in an area near Aday Road, where she was taken into custody without injury. Authorities did say she became “a little combative” when told she wouldn’t be able to take her dog with her to jail.

Amanda Jackson (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are waiting for animal control officials to pick up the dog and have stationed back at the original scene.

It’s still unclear what connection, if any, there is between Jackson and the homeowner, according to officials, citing conflicting reports.

Jackson, authorities say, was arrested last week for writing bad checks and for trespassing near the same area where she was captured.

Charges for Jackson are currently pending as she is transported to the Morgan County Jail.