MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says deputies are on the scene after a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian wreck.

MCSO said the wreck occurred in the 500 block of South Bethel Road near Priceville.

The sheriff’s office said that the roadway is currently shut down as deputies work the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area due to the law enforcement presence.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it’s made available.