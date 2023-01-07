PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sherrif’s Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a call regarding a possible person with a gun at a private event at the Priceville event venue.

MCSO said deputies on the scene have evacuated the venue and it has since been secured. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured and no threat was found after deputies searched the venue.

MCSO was assisted in searching the venue by the Priceville Police Department.