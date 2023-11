FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the scene is clear after deputies assisted Walker County authorities in a search for a wanted subject.

According to a post from the MCSO, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating a wanted subject at a home in the 3500 block of Hwy 31 in Falkville, near Old Highway 31 southwest.

(Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said that as of 2:16 p.m., the scene was clear.