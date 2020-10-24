Morgan County Courthouse open Saturday for absentee voting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Courthouse will be open for absentee voting Saturday.

The Morgan County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for voters to apply for an absentee ballot and vote absentee in-person, or return an application mailed to them and vote in the office.

Voters must return their ballots and applications only, not those of other voters.

The office is located on the first floor of the courthouse behind the sheriff’s station.

Voters will need to enter from the Lee Street side of the courthouse.

Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said the Saturday hours were added to accommodate voters with either mail issues or who can’t make it to the office during the week.

As a reminder, the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, and returned ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received in the local election manager’s office by noon on Election Day.