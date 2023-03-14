DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Morgan County Corrections Officer suffered a broken arm after being assaulted by an inmate, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

On Monday, March 13, a corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate when she went into a cell to check on him, according to the MCSO.

Authorities said that Yousef Muhammad Abdi jumped on the corrections officer, attacking her when she came into the cell. The officer then reportedly fell backwards, but was able to secure the cell.

Yousef Muhammad Abdi (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO said the officer sustained injuries to her face and broke her arm/wrist, but is “in good spirits and recovering.”

Abdi was charged with second-degree assault, with bond for that charge set at $500,000. He was previously in jail for an arrest stemming from the Decatur Police Department for breaking and entering a vehicle.