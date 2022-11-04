A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 900-block of 4th Avenue Southeast after seeing smoke coming from the house. When they got closer, they found the house in flames.

Three people were able to escape the home, with two being taken to the hospital and the third transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) for treatment.

One person was found dead inside the house, according to authorities.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed with News 19 that he was called to the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and more information will be released at a later time.

Multiple emergency crews are working in the area. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes or use extreme caution.

This is a developing story.