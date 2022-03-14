DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Coroner confirmed the name of the person that was killed in an officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

Coroner Jeff Chunn says Nicholas Edward Oden, 33, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Saturday morning shooting happened when Decatur Police responded to a home invasion call around 4:30 a.m. Authorities say when officers arrived, they found the homeowner who had been shot in the leg.

According to the homeowner, they verbally confronted the suspect as he tried to break into their home before he shot into the house and struck the homeowner.

Police said the suspect stole several items, including the homeowner’s car keys. He then fled the scene in a white Jeep, according to police.

Decatur Police said the homeowner was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After law enforcement put out a description of the stolen car, Decatur Police were dispatched to the Morgan Center for a disturbance around 11 a.m. after a man was reported to be harassing people. The man was reported to be in a white Jeep matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

Officers tried to stop the Jeep, but the suspect fled. Police chased the driver to Old Highway 24 where they disabled the car near West Morgan Elementary School.

Police say the suspect started firing a gun at the officers, and they returned fire, striking the suspect several times. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident.