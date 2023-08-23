MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long announced Monday that he has named the county’s safety coordinator as the new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director.

Jonathan Warner, 45, has served as the Safety Coordinator for the past three and a half years. He has also served as a Hartselle firefighter for the past 14 and a half years.

In the announcement regarding Warner taking over the position, Long took time to share his excitement that Warner will be taking on this new role.

“We’re excited about having Jonathan on board in this role,” Long said. “We know his work ethic, and he is a great people person who will do a great job for EMA. I believe he is a perfect fit for this position.”

Warner says he’s not only thankful to Long for giving him this opportunity, and already has plans for continuing and expanding

“I look forward to continuing the great services already provided by the Morgan County EMA office. We will be expanding our services to our emergency responders in Morgan County. We train with them frequently to make sure that we are acting as one when we are needed,” Warner said.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the chairman of the Morgan County Commission confirmed that the EMA Director position was vacant. Long said Brandy Davis was “let go” on Monday due to a “personnel matter.”

The county commission named Davis the EMA Director in July 2020, making Davis the first woman to be appointed to the position. She had been with the EMA for six years prior to being named director.

According to the Morgan County EMA website, Jennifer Hempfling was serving as acting director while the position was vacant.

Warner graduated from Hartselle High School in 1996. He has a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety health/fire science from Columbia Southern University.

Warner will start work as EMA Director on Monday, August 28.