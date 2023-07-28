MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said agencies were searching for a possible missing person on the Tennessee River, but they were quickly located safe.

MCSO said in a Facebook post on Friday night that officers with the Priceville Police Department (PPD), along with sheriff’s deputies, marine patrol and the Morgan County Rescue Squad responded to a ‘potential missing person’ call at Mussle Camp Road on the Tennessee River.

MCSO Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said a person reportedly swam out into the river but hadn’t returned, so someone contacted police. Swafford later said the woman was later found on the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge and the rescue team walked her out.

That part of the river is east of I-65, and a few miles northeast of the City of Priceville. PPD led the investigation.

